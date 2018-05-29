× Report: Sixers, Brett Brown agree on three-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Brett Brown have agreed on a three-year contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers coach Brett Brown has reached agreement on a three-year contract extension, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 30, 2018

Brown has been at the helm since 2013. And two years into his original four-year deal, he signed an extension, which was set to run out next year.

With the latest agreement, the fifth-year head coach will be around through the 2021-2022 season. It’s well deserved, considering the recent progress the 76ers have made.

Philadelphia hit rock bottom in 2015 — winning only 10 games.

In 2016, Brown and the 76ers made strides, coming away with a 28-win season. This past year, Philadelphia earned a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 52 wins.

The 76ers defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs. Though, they fell to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the semifinals.