× Sixers’ Joel Embiid bounces ball of guy’s head, windmill dunks in video of pickup game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA– The off season hasn’t been too long for Philadelphia 76ers’ C Joel Embiid, but he’s finding ways to stay active on the court.

In a clip that went viral Monday, Embiid could be seen bouncing a ball of an opposing player’s head during a pickup game at 9th and South in Philadelphia before recovering the ball and performing a windmill dunk:

Here’s video, courtesy @astrait25, of Joel Embiid bouncing a ball off a dude’s face and then windmilling on his head at a park at 9th and South in Philly. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/XS99pFhXat — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) May 28, 2018

This isn’t the first time Embiid has made headlines by being active in the streets of Philadelphia.

At the beginning of last NBA season, Embiid was caught on video playing tennis before running home through the streets:

Embiid playing tennis last night at 25th & Pine @stjaunn pic.twitter.com/u7kbFJgG5N — Dan Logan (@DanielJLogan) October 3, 2017

Embiid, 24, is coming off an All-Star season that saw him total 22.9 points per game, 11 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game.

He was named to the second team All-NBA last week.