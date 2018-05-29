× Work on Route 34 bridge over Opossum Creek in Adams County to begin June 11, PennDOT says

ADAMS COUNTY — Construction for the Route 34 (Carlisle Road) bridge, spanning Opossum Creek in Menallen Township, Adams County, is scheduled to begin during the week of June 11, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work is part of PennDOT’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, and should be finished by September, PennDOT says.

During the bridge closure, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Bendersville Road (Route 4006) and Center Mills Road (Route 4003).

The bridge is one of 558 being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years.

The approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.