× York County man charged with indecent exposure after allegedly masturbating in York park

YORK — A 50-year-old York County man has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly being caught masturbating while sitting on a bench at Cherry Lane Park on Saturday, police say.

Kevin Alan Joseph, no fixed address, was allegedly seen sitting a bench with his penis exposed by a woman and her two daughters, who were having lunch nearby. The witness told police that Joseph then approached her table to request a lighter, which she refused.

When police arrived at the scene, an officer spotted a man matching Joseph’s description with “his pants pulled down to the point where he had to adjust them quickly,” according to the criminal complaint.

Another witness told police he had seen Joseph masturbating at the same location the previous night, according to the criminal complaint.

Joseph was arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure. He remains in York County Prison on $7,500 bail.