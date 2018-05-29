× York Revolution will host July4York, ‘the area’s biggest Fourth of July party’

YORK — Organizers have announced some of the upcoming events and attractions at York’s downtown 4th of July celebration.

July4York, presented by York Traditions Bank and Eventive (the event planning and production division of the York Revolution), will be held at PeoplesBankPark on the Fourth.

It is being touted as the biggest Fourth of July party in the area.

“Each year, this event gets bigger and better, and we cannot wait to welcome our friends and neighbors to celebrate our nation’s independence with us again,” said Eugene Draganosky, President & CEO of York Traditions Bank. “It is our pleasure to support the community that supports us through these free opportunities, and we are thrilled to center it all around the fun of the great American pastime and what we hope will be another Revs win.”

The party will begin at 3:45 p.m., with free family fun on the Brooks Robinson Plaza, outside the ballpark. Presented by CGA Law Firm, the pre-game festivities will include inflatables, face painting, balloon art, and more.

At 5 p.m., the Revolution will take on the Sugar Land Skeeters. The first 1,000 ticket holders through the gates will receive red, white, and blue glow necklaces, and the team will fill the breaks in the action with patriotic-themed entertainment and contests, including a costume contest for local Uncle Sams and Samanthas.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.yorkrevolution.com.

The free party resumes at 7:30 p.m. that night, when the Revs will open the gates to the public to let more people into July4York, presented by York Traditions Bank. When the game concludes, fans who watched the game can keep their seats as arriving friends and neighbors fill in available seats or relax on the field.

The Unforgettable Big Band will keep the party going with swinging sounds after the game, the Penn State Children’s Hospital Playground will be open and free, and the ballpark’s concession stands will offer up beefy Hatfield hot dogs and the other essentials of a July 4th celebration.

Finally, at 9:30 p.m., the night will culminate in the area’s biggest July 4th fireworks display, the American Town Fireworks show presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group.

“This is what America’s birthday party is all about,” said Eventive Director Adam Nugent. “With so much free fun for families, the area’s biggest fireworks, and the added thrills of a Revs game, we’re counting down to July 4 and a daylong celebration with our neighbors and friends!”

Admission to the plaza activities is free, game tickets start at just $8 for seats in the Appell Lawn, and the post-game festivities are also free.

For details, visit www.July4York.com.