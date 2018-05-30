× Carlisle diner owner will serve 366 days in prison for income tax evasion

HARRISBURG — The owner of the Fairground Diner in Carlisle will serve a year and a day in prison for income tax evasion, U.S. Attorney David J. Freed announced Wednesday.

Atef Hussein, 48, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III. He was found guilty of understating his income and taxes due for tax years 2011 through 2015. The total tax loss was approximately $139,293, according to Freed.

Hussein was ordered to pay the full amount in restitution to the IRS.

“Crimes such as tax evasion directly impact our shared obligation as citizens to support vital government services,” said Freed in a press release announcing the sentencing. “I commend our partners at IRS Criminal Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney James Clancy for their diligence in pursuing this case.”

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.