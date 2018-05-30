× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly attempting to kidnap child

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child.

James Hunter, 66, is facing criminal attempt kidnapping charges for the incident.

On May 20 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to the area of N. Front St. at Pine St. for a reported attempted abduction.

The victim told police a man, later identified as Hunter, exited his vehicle and attempted to take a child from her stroller.

The child was able to scream until Hunter proceeded to flee in his vehicle.

On May 21, police were able to locate Hunter in Harrisburg and he was placed under arrest.

Now, he will face charges.