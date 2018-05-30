× Harvey Weinstein indicted on charges of rape, criminal sexual act

A New York City grand jury has indicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sexual act in the first degree, according to a release from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in Wednesday’s release. CNN was reaching out to Weinstein’s attorney.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information becomes available.