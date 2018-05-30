Missing MD teen may have traveled to Hanover, authorities say

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Emily Boa, 16, was last seen on May 23 at her home in Kensington, MD.

Authorities say Boa could be in the Kensington area or may have attempted to travel to Hanover, PA or Richmond, VA.

She is 5′ 7″ tall with blue eyes. Her natural hair color is blonde, however, it may be dyed black, authorities add.

Anyone with information about Boa’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Montgomery County Police Department at 1-301-279-8000.