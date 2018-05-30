Mother in custody after baby she reported kidnapped found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina mother has been taken into custody after a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead Tuesday, WSOC reports.

Deputies said the woman told them she walked out to check her mailbox on Jackson Road East northeast Chesterfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when a tan and gold SUV stopped in the middle of the road and a man – about 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black coat, knit hat and one black glove – got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head before snatching 11-month-old Harlee Lane Lewis from her arms and speeding away.

However, deputies responding to the scene searched the area and found the body of the infant hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the home, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities canceled the Amber Alert and took the mother into custody. Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks, who declined to give further details, said “we canceled the Amber Alert because we don’t think there was a kidnapping.”

The child’s cause of death has not been released. The mother has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon as she has not been charged with a crime.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.