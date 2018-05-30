Muggy and not as warm, with a better chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday

BETTER SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: Wednesday brings a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as Alberto interacts with the next system out to the west. As this happens, it brings some small influence to the forecast over the next couple of days. It’s another muggy and warm start, with temperatures in the 60s. There’s plenty of clouds, and also hazy and foggy areas once again. Through the afternoon, the clouds break a bit, and there’s the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. It’s still muggy, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Breezes increase too. The night is mostly cloudy, with some showers likely. Lows fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It’s a bit less humid, but there’s still some fog and haze. A better chance for showers, and perhaps even a few thunderstorms comes on Thursday. Temperatures are stuck in the 70s. The chances for showers and thunderstorms continues into Friday, along with the muggy conditions. However, the coverage looks isolated, with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle 80s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up quite unsettled, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances. There’s the chance for showers, perhaps a couple thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures hover in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday looks like it’s even damper and cooler. It’s a dreary one, and so far showers look plentiful, especially east. Temperatures could be stuck in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still a touch unsettled, with a small shower or thunderstorm chance. By the looks of it, the best chance is during the morning. Temperatures are in the lower 70s with plenty of clouds, perhaps some limited sunshine. Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a little higher.

Have a great Wednesday!