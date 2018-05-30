× Pennsylvania sets record with more than 121,300 reported cases of the flu in 2017-18 flu season

HARRISBURG — There were more than 121,300 reported cases of the flu in Pennsylvania during the 2017-18 flu season, resulting in 256 deaths across the state, according to numbers released Wednesday by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The 256 deaths were the highest ever recorded in the state, and more than 100 higher than the 2016-17 flu season. The death toll included six pediatric deaths.

The 121,300 cases were an increase of 50,000 cases reported in the 2016-17 flu season, the Department of Health said.

“The flu is a disease that can leave people sick for days, but can also be serious — even deadly — for vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Levine said in a press release. “Getting an annual flu vaccine remains the most effective way to protect your health and the health of those around you.

“In addition, it is essential to wash your hands frequently and protect yourself and loved ones from the flu.”

The flu was particularly bad in Pennsylvania in January and February, with nearly 15,000 cases reported in one week in February. For five consecutive weeks, the number of reported cases each week increased by 10,000.

Influenza is a contagious disease, caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat and lungs, and may include the following symptoms:

Fever

Headache

Tiredness

Dry cough

Sore throat

Nasal congestion

Body aches

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone six months of age and older should get the flu vaccine each season, ideally in October before the season begins. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.