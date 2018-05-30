× Salvation Army of York, Fulton Bank offer free financial literacy workshops at bank’s downtown York branch

YORK — Fulton Bank and the Salvation Army of York are teaming up to offer free financial literacy workshops at the financial institution’s downtown branch at 114 S. Duke Street through the month of June.

The workshops will cover budgeting, credit issues, borrowing basics and credit card information, and will be held Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Salvation Army of York’s Facebook page.

The next seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, June 5. Food and drinks are provided.

For more information or to RSVP, call (717) 848-2364.