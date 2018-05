Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON -- Seniors at Cedar Crest High School traveled back to elementary school Wednesday for the "Falcon Finale."

The Class of 2018 donned their caps and gowns to parade through the halls of Ebenezer Elementary School where they first started their educational journey.

Students and teachers cheered on the soon-to-be graduates.

After the parade, the seniors had a chance to flip through old yearbooks and enjoy some snacks.