Special Olympians create special bond with golf pro

Practicing for a big state tournament can be stressful…

Not for Jon Martin, though.

“He just loves life. You can see it in his eyes and the way he talks. And he loves golf,” said Dan Baker, head golf pro at Bridgewater Golf Club.

You see, for him, golf is more than just a game…

“Tremendous, right Jon? Who do you have the same birthday as? Tiger woods. He thinks he could beat him!” said Nat Martin, Jon's dad.

Jon and his friend Jenny are getting ready for the Special Olympics state championships at Penn State on Thursday.

“I love going and it’s fun and I love it,” said Jenny Laudeman, a Special Olympian.

Practicing long and hard on the greens, and getting some special help right in time for the competition.

“I met Jon a few months ago, and as soon as he came into my office we just hit it off really well and I just wanted to be involved and help his game,” said Baker.

As the two work on strengthening Jon’s skills, they are also strengthening their friendship.

“I just want to see him enjoy life, enjoy this great game, because he’s going to be able to play golf his whole life,” said Baker.

A lifetime of a sport that, for Jon, is more than just a game, and proof that if you do what you love, everything else will fall into place.

“I used to say Jon would have been a good athlete. Jon is a good athlete,” said Nat.

Jon and Jenny are also both heading to the national competition in Seattle, Washington, in July.

They will both continue to work with Dan to prepare for that championship, too.