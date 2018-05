× Wanted fugitive out of California arrested in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A wanted fugitive out of California was arrested in Steelton.

Julian Fuentes, 27, was arrested and taken to the Dauphin County Prison to await extradition.

On May 11, police responded to a suspicious person call in the 400 block of Swatara Street.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Fuentes, who they found was wanted out of California.

Now, he awaits extradition.