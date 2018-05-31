× 42-year-old man found dead in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the individual as 42-year-old Jaymie Heinemann.

There’s no recent address for Heinemann but he was reportedly living in York County prior to his death.

Previously: A man was found dead in York City on Wednesday night.

According to the York County Coroner, an adult man was found dead near Manor St. and W. Church Avenue near Good Time Ice and the Heritage Rail Trail on May 30 around 8:00 p.m.

It is believed that the man had been at that location for a few days.

No foul play is suspected.