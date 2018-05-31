× Brigitte Nielsen pregnant with fifth child at 54

Actress Brigitte Nielsen announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her fifth child at the age of 54.

The Rocky IV actress posted two photos on Instagram showing off her baby bump. Nielsen, who is also known for roles in movies such as Red Sonja and Beverly Hills Cop II, also worked as a model for legendary designers such as Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace and Gianfranco Ferré.

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” one of the captions said.

Nielsen is married to 39-year-old Mattia Dessi, a producer.

Nielsen has been married five times and has four sons, according to People Magazine. Her sons are 23, 25, 28 and 34.