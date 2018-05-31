× Derry Township Police Department to run “Positive Ticket Program” this summer

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Derry Township Police Department will beginning the third year of the “Positive Ticket Program.”

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, officers will be handing out “positive” tickets in the community to children who are observed doing something right.

Each ticket comes with certificate for a small treat at a local establishment.

