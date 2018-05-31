District III Baseball Championship Wrap-Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43- District III took advantage of the warm and dry weather Tuesday to wrap up a few classes of championship baseball games. In Triple-A, Lancaster Catholic was looking to claim back-to-back titles, while Greenwood was hoping to pull off a double dip on the day along with the Wildcat softball team. One key game on the day was in 6A between Dallastown and Red Lion that took place in the semifinals.

Check out the video above for the winners and highlights.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday wrapped up the District III championship slate on the diamond. Reading's First Energy Stadium played host to a double header, while Fredericksburg's Wenger Field was the host site for the last two past champions in 5A, Ephrata (2016) and Cedar Cliff.

Check out the video above for the highlights.

All teams advance to the state tournament which starts on Monday, June 4th.