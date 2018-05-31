HAPPENING NOW: fire in Wrightsville, coverage today on FOX43 News First at Four

District III Softball Championships

FOX43 - Sunny skies and high temps, a perfect combination for championship action on the softball field.  Tuesday gave us three gold medal match-ups in 1A, 2A and 3A.  Check out the highlights above to see the winners.

District III moved up three championship games scheduled for Thursday due to a threat of inclement  weather.  Less prep time didn't have an affect on the quality of play though as each game featured big swings and great defense .

Check out the video above to see some clutch plays and hear from the winners.