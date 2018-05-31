× Four more starting times announced for Penn State’s 2018 football schedule

On Thursday, Penn State announced the time slots for four more games in its upcoming football season, bringing the total number of games where we know the starting times to five.

Starting times for the Nittany Lions’ three non-conference games, its Big Ten opener at Illinois and its Homecoming Game against Michigan State have all been announced.

Penn State’s Big Ten opener against Illinois in Champaign will be the Nittany Lions’ first-ever Friday night game. It will be carried by FS1 and kick off at 9 p.m.

The Homecoming clash with Michigan State will be played on Oct. 13 and will kick off at 3:30 or 4 p.m.

The season opener against Appalachian State, scheduled for Sept. 1 in Beaver Stadium, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on BTN.

Penn State’s other non-conference clashes with Kent State (Sept. 15 at Beaver Stadium) and Pittsburgh (Sept. 8 at Heinz Field) will kick off at noon and 8 p.m., respectively. The Kent State game will be televised by FS1, while the prime-time visit to Pitt will be carried nationally on ABC.

In addition, Penn State’s visit to Indiana will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, but the start time has yet to be determined, the school announced.