× Lancaster live-in caretaker accused of forging client’s checks last year arrested in Philadelphia raid

LANCASTER — A live-in caretaker accused of using stolen and forged checks to steal more than $115,000 from his client’s account was arrested in Philadelphia Thursday with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Lancaster Police announced.

Donald Blunt, 52, is accused of stealing 13 checks from the victim’s home last year. He allegedly forged the stolen checks, made them out to himself, and deposited the money taken into his own personal bank account. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking, 13 counts of forgery, and one count of theft by deception, but fled the Lancaster area before he could be apprehended.

Police eventually tracked him to the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, where he was taken into custody at an apartment building on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue. Blunt was extradited back to Lancaster and arraigned on the outstanding arrest warrant.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison. Bail has been set at $750,000.

Arrest Date: