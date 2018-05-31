× Lancaster man denied sentence relief for killing man during 2006 drug robbery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man serving a life in prison term for killing a man during a drug robbery 12 years ago has been denied sentence relief.

Jacquin “Mike” Carr was denied sentence relief by a Pennsylvania appellate court earlier this week after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2008.

Carr killed 31-year-old Shawn Hutchinson outside Hutchinson’s East Chestnut Street apartment after he was set up for a robbery on November 29, 2006.

Hutchinson was shot execution-style in the back of the head.

This week, the Pennsylvania Superior Court denied Carr’s argument that DNA evidence from blood found on Hutchinson’s cellphone and a sidewalk could have led to a not-guilty verdict.

Carr “has failed to prove… that the testing would produce exculpatory evidence proving his actual innocence,” the court’s order reads.