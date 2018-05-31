× Man accused of physically abusing 8-year-old waives preliminary hearing

HARRISBURG — The man accused of physically abusing an 8-year-old girl waived his preliminary hearing Thursday, according to online court documents.

Kamau Crankfield, a.k.a. Jermaine Crankfield, 43, was arrested May 21 in connection to the abuse. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault.

An investigation into the alleged abuse began when the girl was located a day after running away from the Melrose School in Harrisburg. The child was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, which revealed substantial bruising and injuries to her.

Crankfield’s formal arraignment is scheduled for August 3.

The victim’s mother, 31-year-old Tekicia Jones, also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of children. She is the girl’s mother.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7.