Man facing charges after allegedly stealing money from Home Owner’s Association in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing money from a Home Owner’s association.

Christopher Davis, 27, is facing theft by deception charges for the incident.

On May 2, a woman reported to police that a home owner’s association in Susquehanna Township hired Delaware Valley Property Management, LLC. to manage the property.

That company was run by Davis.

The woman told police that in February 2016, Davis advised the Home Owner’s association board that there was extra money in their accounts, and advised he was taking $35,000 from the account to open up a CD at Members 1st bank.

Davis provided monthly statements to the board which showed that the $35,000 CD had been purchased from the Home Owner’s association’s account.

In January 2018, Davis advised the board that he decided to close the HOA bank accounts and end their partnership with Delaware Valley Property Management.

When the board went to close the Members 1st accounts, they were advised that there was no such accounts and received copies of checks that had been withdrawn from their original account to open the Members 1st CD.

The board saw that both checks had been out out to “DVP Management” and deposited into the company’s account.

Further research showed that Davis had made out multiple checks for various large amounts to either DVP or himself with no record of what the payments were for.

The information was forwarded to police who executed a search warrant on DVP’s bank accounts.

On May 16, Davis was arrested and arraigned on charges.

He was released from custody after posting bail.