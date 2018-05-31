× Palmyra Police seek male suspect accused of open lewdness

PALMYRA, Lebanon County — Palmyra Police are investigating an open lewdness incident that occurred Thursday morning in Apple Alley between West Walnut and West Pine Streets.

The incident happened around 10:38 a.m., police say.

According to police, a male subject was spotted walking along the alley while touching his genitals, which were exposed.

The subject was described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s. He had dark hair, and was wearing a black shirt and silver athletic shorts with a white stripe on each side. He was last seen walking north on the 400 block of South Horstick Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Palmyra Police at (717) 838-8189.