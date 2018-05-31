× Pennsylvania Esports Coalition names its Board of Directors

HARRISBURG — The newly formed Pennsylvania Esports Coalition has named its initial Board of Directors, the organization announced Thursday.

The ESC is a non-profit organization created to advance the development, growth, and integrity of esports in Pennsylvania. The board includes individuals from various areas within the esports industry, including those who are at the forefront of establishing Pennsylvania as a leading esports market, the ESC announced.

The group will focus on growing esports across the state through advocacy, education and promotion.

“This is an exciting time for those involved in esports,” said Board Chairman Bill Thomas in a press release. “Competitive video gaming has been around for a while, but to see this industry explode over the last few years is electrifying. Our coalition will be out in front, advocating for positive public policies, rules and regulations that will allow this industry to continue to grow, while ensuring integrity and safety for those involved.”

In addition to building a strong Board of Directors, the PA ESC also recruited the services of Nick “Megatron_rox8190” Kratz, an avid amateur gamer, who works as a government relations professional for Capital Associates in Harrisburg.

Kratz will serve as the Coalition’s Executive Director. He said it will be a centralized entity for the esports industry in Pennsylvania, allowing groups and individuals to make connections and build relationships, as well as encouraging collaboration between stakeholders.

ESC Board member Rob Ambrose is a former Major League Gaming professional player and World Cyber Games national finalist. He currently lives in Philadelphia and is an esports analyst for the Gears Pro Circuit and Call of Duty World League, and is the owner of Trick Strat: Esports Drawing App. He says he is honored to be a part of the PA ESC.

Board member Bob Ancharski is the Director of Events and Ticketing for the Whitaker Center, which is a non-profit center for the arts, education, entertainment and cultural enrichment located in downtown Harrisburg. The Whitaker Center has outlined a plan for esports to be a building block of the science and arts center’s future. Ancharski said the coalition will be a key component of Pennsylvania’s esports future.

The full list of Board members are:

In addition, the PA ESC has established an Advisory Board, which includes:

The PA ESC names McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC as its go-to law firm. Sasha Sacavage, an attorney, has extensive experience in the regulated gaming world, formerly working as Assistant Enforcement Counsel with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board; Assistant Chief Counsel with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; and, Legal Counsel for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

For more information about the PA ESC, visit www.paesports.org.