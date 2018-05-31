Police ID man killed in Harrisburg shooting; reward offered for info leading to an arrest

HARRISBURG — UPDATE: The victim in Thursday night’s shooting in Harrisburg has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Alexander.

Alexander was found deceased in the 2100 block of 5th Street. The shooting occurred at 7:45 p.m.

There’s no word on the identity of the suspect but police say the individual is armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered by Dauphin County Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-255-7298 or 717-558-6900. You can also submit a tip here.

Previously: Police confirm to FOX43 that a man died after being shot Thursday evening in Harrisburg.

The shooting occurred at 7:45 p.m. in the area of 5th and Forrest Streets.

There’s no word on the identity of the suspect but police say the individual is armed and dangerous.