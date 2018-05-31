× Police investigating burglary of peanut butter, window screen from Perry County home

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a burglary that ended with a home being robbed of a jar of peanut butter and a window screen.

On May 28 around 10:40 a.m., police responded to a home on Bass Lane in Watts Township for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, police found that a window screen worth $20 was taken from the home, along with a jar of peanut butter.

It is unknown if any suspects have been formulated in the crime.