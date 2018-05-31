× Washington rebounds to even Stanley Cup Finals at one game apiece

LAS VEGAS– The Washington Capitals were able to even the Stanley Cup Finals up after securing a 3-2 Game Two win.

The Capitals used three straight goals to and stellar defense and goal tending to secure the victory.

The Vegas Golden Knights opened the scoring when F James Neal buried his fifth goal of the playoffs midway through the first period.

With just under three minutes left in the game’s first frame, C Lars Eller scored his sixth goal of the postseason, evening the score at 1.

LW Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring just over five minutes into the second period, helping the Capitals take the lead.

Just over 4 minutes later, D Brooks Orpik scored his first goal of the postseason to extend the Capitals lead to 3-1.

In the final minutes of the second period, D Shea Thedore added a tally, bringing the game closer for the Golden Knights.

G Braden Holtby made 37 saves for the Capitals, including a sprawling stop with two minutes left in the third period to help seal the victory.

Game Three is set for Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Washington.