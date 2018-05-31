Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid coach

Zinedine Zidane has announced he is stepping down as Real Madrid coach less than a week after he guided the club to a third consecutive Champions League title.

The 45-year-old Frenchman told a media conference in Madrid, called just 90 minutes in advance, that he has “taken the decision not to continue next year.”

Zidane took over as the club’s coach in January 2016 following the departure of Rafael Benitez.

In the ensuing two-and-a-half years, Zidane won a staggering nine trophies and lost just 16 times in his 149 games in charge.

“This is the right moment for everyone,” he said. “It might seem strange, but it had to be done for the good of everyone, the players, the club, and myself.

“This team must keep winning, and it needs a change after three years, another voice, another method of working.”