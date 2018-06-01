16-year-old facing charges after allegedly punching mother in face for taking away video game console
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A teen is facing harassment charges after allegedly punching his mother in the face after she took away his video game console.
On May 7 around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in progress at a local campground in the 2100 block of Millersville Road in Pequea Township.
A 16-year-old boy allegedly punched his 52-year-old mother in the face after she took away his video game console.
The victim was not injured, and the juvenile was charged with harassment for striking his mother.
39.971376 -76.305833