× 16-year-old facing charges after allegedly punching mother in face for taking away video game console

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A teen is facing harassment charges after allegedly punching his mother in the face after she took away his video game console.

On May 7 around 12:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in progress at a local campground in the 2100 block of Millersville Road in Pequea Township.

The victim was not injured, and the juvenile was charged with harassment for striking his mother.