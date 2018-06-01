× Auger drill striking gas line led to evacuation in Warwick Township, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: An employee of a fencing contractor was responsible for damage to a gas line Friday in Warwick Township, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a news release.

The Smucker Fencing employee was operating an auger drill when he struck an underground gas line. An evacuation order was then issued — temporarily displacing between 50 and 100 residents, according to the release. Multiple streets were affected and and closed and traffic signals on both the East Newport Road and Route 501 travel corridors were affected since electrical service to the area was interrupted due to the risk of explosion, the release states.

The hazard was alleviated after approximately 90 minutes.

An investigation into this incident continues. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Public Works and Fire Departments will be seeking cost recovery of resources utilized in the response, the release notes.

Previously: Evacuations of residents and businesses in the area of Newport Road and N. Oak Street in Warwick Township are underway due to a threat of a gas leak.

UGI has been called to the scene along with police officers and fire departments.

Officials are warning the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.