Be Well: First Fab Friday Workouts

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's the first Friday of the month!
That means it's time for MyFitnessQuest's Mindy Quesenberry First Fab Friday Workouts.
This month, she is focusing on workouts done by Marilyn Monroe in 10 minutes in honor of Monroe's birthday.
Here's the routine broken down:
- Warm-up 2 minutes
- Exercises 1-5 are 20 seconds each
- Rest 20 seconds between 1-5
- 3 rounds
- End with 2 minute cool-down
- Norma Jean jump lunges
- Joe DiMaggio donkey kicks
- The Seven Year Itch inchworms
- Blonde bombshell breakdancer burpee
- Marilyn Monroe mountain climbers
Check it out on the clip above.