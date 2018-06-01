× Edwin Jackson exercises opt-out clause from Nationals

WASHINGTON– Veteran P Edwin Jackson has exercised his opt-out clause in his minor league deal with the Washington Nationals.

Jackson, 34, will become a free agent.

So far in 2018, Jackson made 10 starts at Triple-A for the Nationals with a 3.58 ERA and 47 strikeouts over nearly 56 innings.

Last year in 76 Major League innings split between the Baltimore Orioles and Nationals, Jackson went 5-6 with a 5.21 ERA over 76 innings.