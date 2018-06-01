× Enola man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Enola man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death after police say he sold drugs to a man who later died of a drug overdose on April 29.

The victim was found dead inside a vehicle on the 100 block of N. Mountain Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Dane M. Garbrick, of the 400 block of W. Shady Lane, was identified as a suspect after a multi-jurisdictional investigation by members of the Dauphin County Drug Task Force, the Harrisburg Police Department’s Vice Unit, the Harrisburg Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of the Attorney General.

Garbrick was taken into custody on Thursday, arraigned by Magisterial Distirct Judge William Wenner, and detained at Dauphin County Prison on $750,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in June, police say.