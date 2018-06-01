Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed today First Friday Latino in York City. Enjoy food, music and much more. This event is to celebrate the strong Latino community in York. First Friday Latino will be held in the Royal Square District, The Parliament Arts Organization and the Taste Test Restaurant Incubator's Cantina! East King Street shut down from Duke to Queen for a FREE block party with DJ Kid at 7PM. Here's some other events going on tonight:

Groupo ZoneLatino will be playing in the Cantina at 8 p.m.

Paco's Tacos will be serving tacos from 5-8.

First Friday ROCKS at Parliament! - paint your own rocks and set them free

Tarot reading at King's Courtyard Artists' Collective

The York Water Company mobile splash pad!

For more information, checkout the Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/events/594855837536671/