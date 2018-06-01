× Hanover woman arrested after 4-month-old child in her care sustains severe burns

HANOVER — A 27-year-old Hanover woman was arrested on child endangerment charges recently after police say her 4-month-old child was hospitalized with severe burns sustained while in her care.

Melissa Rae Addis, of the 600 block of Frederick Street, was allegedly at home when the child sustained the burns, which occurred when he was left lying on the floor against an activated baseboard heater for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.

The incident happened on April 4.

Police say the victim was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Burn Center in Allentown for treatment of his injuries, which medical personnel described as severe. The child sustained burns to his right arm, head, and right leg.

The burn to the child’s arm was so severe, police say, that doctors were nearly forced to amputate it.

Police say the doctors estimated the child would have had to have been against the heater for a substantial amount of time — at least 45 minutes to an hour, according to the criminal complaint.