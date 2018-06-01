Local company feels impact of Worley and Obetz fraud investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people ride Elite Coach buses every weekend…

“We transfer people from all over Lancaster, Lebanon, York counties, all over the east coast and sometimes the west coast too,” said David Dickson, vice president of Elite Coach in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

So when Dickson got the news last night that he wouldn’t be able to fuel up his 32 buses before the weekend, he panicked.

“It put us in a little bit of a bind, to say the least.”

His company is one of several directly affected by the layoffs at Worley and Obetz.

“Our relationship with Worley and Obetz has been wonderful over the last 25 years, otherwise we wouldn’t have stayed with them. So this news has been a complete shocker,” said Dickson.

This week, news came out that executives at Worley and Obetz were under investigation for potential fraud, forcing the company to lay off more than 100 employees to try and stay afloat.

In addition to the layoffs, Dickson says his representative with Worley and Obetz told him the company will no longer offer commercial fuel.

“The relationships that we have developed over the years, being a part of them and they were a part of our team, is the way we looked at it. To have the relationships with all those people be severed so fast, it’s crushing. It’s tough on you,” said Dickson.

Dickson says he was able to find another local company to purchase fuel from while they figure out a long term plan.

He wants customers to know that this will not interrupt the bus services or schedules.