Paco’s/First Friday Latino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a taste of the new restaurant in York City. Paco's is a Mexican restaurant that features dishes inspired by Mexican flavors, using local ingredients, and with the determination to change the perception of Mexican food in America.

For more information about Paco's, checkout their website: http://www.tastetestyork.com/events/2018/5/1/pacos-tacos

Paco’s Tacos

Soft Opening June 1

Full hours and ribbon cutting June 8, 5:30pm

Tuesday- Thursday 12pm- 9pm

Friday- Saturday 12pm- 11pm

Sunday Brunch 10am- 3pm

Taste Test Restaurant and Bar Space- 105 S. Duke St. York PA 17401