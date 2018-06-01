× Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on 10-Day DL with broken jaw, call up top prospect Dylan Cozens

PHILADELPHIA– After fouling a ball off of his face earlier this week, a Phillies’ slugger will head to the Disabled List with a broken jaw.

The team placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-Day Disabled List and called up top prospect OF Dylan Cozens.

Hoskins, 25, is hitting .233 with 6 HR’s and 28 RBI’s in his first full season in the Major Leagues. After a hot start, Hoskins has significantly cooled, and could benefit from the time off after this strange play:

Rhys Hoskins the victim of FREAK play… pic.twitter.com/DWTR55dohH — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) May 29, 2018

To take his roster spot, the team has called up Cozens, who has long been known for his power but struggles with strikeouts.

Cozens, 24, was called up on Thursday, which also happens to be his birthday.

So far this season at Triple-A, Cozens has hit .226 with 10 HR’s and 26 RBI’s.

However, he also has 75 strikeouts in just under 200 at-bats.

He is expected to make his Major League Debut this weekend.

In other roster news, SS Pedro Florimon was placed on the Disabled List earlier this week after fouling a ball of his foot, causing it to break.

To replace him, the team called up 3B Mitch Walding from Triple-A.

Walding, 25, made his Major League debut earlier this week, and struck out in all four at-bats.

The team has also made a change to their bullpen, designating reliever Drew Hutchinson for assignment, and recalling P Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple-A.

Hutchinson, 27, had been a serviceable piece out of the bullpen for the Phillies so far this season, throwing 21.1 innings of 4.64 ERA ball.

Leiter Jr., 27, has yet to pitch in the Major Leagues this season after suffering an injury in Spring Training.

Over 11 minor league innings so far in 2018, Leiter had a .82 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 11 innings.