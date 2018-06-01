× Pirates to send infielder Kang out on minor league assignment

PITTSBURGH– Pittsburgh Pirates’ infielder Jung Ho Kang is inching closer to a return to the Major Leagues.

Kang, 31, will be sent out on a minor league assignment to ease back to action after missing both of the last two seasons after being charged with his third DUI in South Korea.

Kang will reportedly be allowed to play in the Minor Leagues until he’s deemed ready to rejoin the big league roster.

In his last action in 2016, Kang hit .255 with 21 HR’s and 62 RBI’s.