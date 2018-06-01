× Reinholds woman charged with felony drug-dealing after raid of home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Reinholds woman is charged with felony drug-dealing after a raid of her home revealed drugs.

Judy Dale, 46, is facing charges after police received numerous complains of alleged drug dealing activity at Dale’s home in the first block of North Ridge Road.

On May 26, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided the home and found over 25 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug-packaging materials, and just over $700 in cash.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $2,500.

On May 27, Dale was arraigned and posted $75,000 bail the next day.

Dale’s arrest comes a few months after a man was arrested in the driveway of the same home and charged with meth-dealing, illegal possession of an AK-47 rifle.