Taste Test York – New Restaurants

YORK CITY, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Toni Calderone, owner of Taste Test in downtown York about the new restaurant that will be opening during First Friday Latino. Plus Chris talked with Toni about the upcoming opening of The Southern Slider Bar at Taste Test on June 7th.

For more information about Taste Test and some of the restaurants coming, checkout their website at: http://www.tastetestyork.com/

Paco’s Tacos

Soft Opening June 1

Full hours and ribbon cutting June 8, 5:30pm

Tuesday- Thursday 12pm- 9pm

Friday- Saturday 12pm- 11pm

Sunday Brunch 10am- 3pm

Taste Test Restaurant and Bar Space- 105 S. Duke St. York PA 17401

Southern Slider Bar

June 7th- 30th

Thursday- Sunday

Thursdays and Sunday 11am- 9pm

Friday and Saturday 11am- 10pm

Taste Test Audition Space- 101 S. Duke St. York PA 17401