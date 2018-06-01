× Threat of suspicious package led to lockdown of Downey School in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Downey School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after Harrisburg Police informed the school principal of a 911 call regarding the threat of a suspicious package outside of the building, the Harrisburg School District said in a statement.

Police secured the school while bomb sniffing dogs were brought onsite to access the threat.

An investigation determined that there was no evidence of a suspicious package inside or outside of the building, the statement says. The lockdown was lifted by police around 2:15 p.m. and students were dismissed at their regularly scheduled time.

Downey parents and guardians were notified of the incident via the school district’s School Messenger Notification System.