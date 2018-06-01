Three-alarm fire breaks out inside York County foundry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, YORK COUNTY, P.A. --- Officials say around 10:45 Friday morning, a fire started inside the Donsco Foundry, eventually making it's way up to the ceiling.

Phil Smith, emergency management coordinator with Eastern York County, said several hundred firefighters, from multiple counties, responded to the scene.

He said roughly 100 people work inside the Donsco Foundry on a normal day.

Three firefighters and an employee received treatment from heat exhaustion.

"Other than that, there were no injuries," said Smith.

Smith commended Donsco's training of their employees, saying their escape from the building was textbook.

"They had their evacuation routes handled appropriately and tremendously. They met and everyone was accounted for in a short amount of time," said Smith.

Officials say it's too soon to tell how the fire started but will continue to investigate.

On their website---Donsco describes their services as "From our home base in southeastern Pennsylvania, we operate two foundries which produce short run and longer running gray, ductile, and alloyed iron castings up to 150 pounds in both horizontally and vertically parted molds. Our Wrightsville campus also includes extensive in-house machining and patternmaking operations."

At one point, officials cleared the area due to concern for an explosion but the scene was contained.

"There was just talk that sometimes when you get the heated molten and water, it could splash up and then hit metal," said Smith.

The scene began winding down a little before 1 p.m. Friday but crews remained on-scene for several more hours due to hot molten in vats inside the foundry.

They had to transport the molten to containment in order to safely reach hot spots.

The concern in a combination of water with the hot molten could lead to an explosion.