Warm and stuffy with a few late thunderstorms Friday, then the weekend remains unsettled

MORE SHOWER & STORM CHANCES: The unsettled conditions continue into the end of the week. It’s a muggy and warm start to Friday, with a lingering shower very early. Temperatures start in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The humidity is higher, and some hazy and foggy spots could start the morning for some as well. Skies are partly sunny by the afternoon. The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into the afternoon, along with the muggy conditions. However, the coverage looks isolated, and the best time for any shower and thunderstorm develop is late day into early evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, and this could lead to areas of flooding. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Any showers or storms that form fade overnight. There are hazy and foggy spots again. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up quite unsettled, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm chances. There’s the chance for plenty of showers on Saturday, with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 70s. An isolated thunderstorm or two are possible. Sunday still brings some shower chances, and it’s cooler too. It’s a dreary one. Temperatures could be stuck in the middle 60s to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is still a touch unsettled, with a chance for isolated showers. Temperatures are near 70 degrees with plenty of clouds, perhaps some limited sunshine. Tuesday brings partly sunny skies. A few light showers are still possible. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday still brings the chance for a couple shower under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday should finally dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a bit higher, in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great weekend!