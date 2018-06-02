× Officials dedicate Pennsylvania’s newest state prison

Collegeville, PA – Several hundred people, including lawmakers, stakeholders and state officials gathered today to dedicate State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Phoenix.

Built on the grounds of SCI Graterford, SCI Phoenix will begin operation by June 30, 2018.

“A facility that maximizes staff safety and wellness, this prison replaces a nearly century-old facility,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “SCI Phoenix was designed as a 21st century institution with advanced security features, environmentally efficient infrastructure and modern work and housing spaces.”

“We are pleased to deliver this state-of-the-art facility that will enable the Department of Corrections to continue to carry out its mission in a safe and secure setting for both the staff and inmates,” Secretary Topper said.

Participating in today’s ceremony were Department of General Services Secretary Curt Topper, DOC Secretary John Wetzel, Senator Bob Mensch, SCI Graterford/Phoenix Superintendent Tammy Ferguson, Regional Deputy Secretary/Transition Team Lead Steve Glunt and DOC Executive Deputy Secretary Shirley Moore Smeal.

SCI Phoenix is located on 164 acres and will house roughly 3,830 male inmates in 15 housing units. Its design includes East and West side facilities with a shared administration/support building. Each side will have its own program services area, Correctional Industries laundry, garment and shoe shops, commissary, inmate property area and maintenance shops.

In addition, there is a separate 192-bed Female Transition Unit, which is located outside the perimeter of SCI Phoenix. This first-of-its-kind facility, will focus on reentry and family reunification for female inmates returning to the southeastern part of Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: PA Department of Corrections