Rainy Sunday for a cooler stretch to start the work week

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect until 2AM Sunday for York, Lancaster and Adams counties. Locally heavy rainfall could cause isolated flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams and rivers. Take the proper precautions if you’re alerted to a flash flood.

CLOUDY AND DREARY: Clouds increase throughout the overnight hours with a few showers for Sunday morning. We stay cloudy all day long with off-and-on showers for all of Central PA. We won’t have constant rainfall, but multiple waves of showers will move in from the southeast through Sunday and into very early Monday. It’s a small drink of water across the area, with isolated totals of above half-an-inch possible. Highs stay in the 60s with otherwise light winds. We dry out Monday, see a little sunshine with highs in the low-70s.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday afternoon and into the early evening. We start in the 50s with highs in the low-70s. Clouds increase ahead of the thunderstorms, keeping our instability levels and temperatures lower than we usually see on a thunderstorm day. However, a few will be possible with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

SLIGHTLY COOL: We stay near 70 with a bit of sunshine for a dry Wednesday after a cool morning start near 50. We get a couple more degrees into the mid-70s for Thursday and a couple more into the upper-70s for Friday under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies through Saturday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long